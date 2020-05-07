Can you name the Scotland team which clinched the 1999 Five Nations?
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland became the last ever Five Nations champions in 1999 following a win against France in Paris.
The title was confirmed when England lost to Wales the following day.
You can watch a review of the championship on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:15 BST on Saturday, 9 May.
So, to get you in the mood, can you name the players who drove Scotland to the crucial win against the French?
Can you name the Scotland team which clinched the 1999 Five Nations title?
Score: 0 / 18
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18