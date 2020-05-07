Ospreys hooker Sam Parry signs new contract until 2021

Sam Parry scored a hat-trick of tries in Ospreys' win over Benetton in October 2019

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has signed a contract extension for another season, keeping him at the Swansea-based region until 2021.

The Haverfordwest-born forward has been with Ospreys for six seasons since joining from Dragons.

He has made 96 appearances for Ospreys and is the only forward to score two try hat-tricks in the Pro14.

Parry, 28, has been a regular choice in the 2019-20 season, contesting the starting shirt with Scott Otten.

His existing contract was set to expire this summer.

Ospreys are trying to rebuild after their worst-ever campaign, which has seen them win just two of their 12 Pro14 games and suffer six defeats in a tough European Champions Cup group.

Former Bath and London Irish boss Toby Booth is taking over as head coach, after the mid-season exit of Allen Clarke and subsequent departure of backs coach Matt Sherratt to Worcester Warriors.

"I'm glad to have extended my time here for another season," Parry told the Ospreys' website.

"It's been a tough and frustrating year but with all the hard work that is being put in, I'm excited to see where we can go a s a group."

Ospreys have announced the re-signing of 10 other frontline players including captain and Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, while Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will rejoin them for the 2020-21 campaign after three years away, mainly with Toulon.