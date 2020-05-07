Marco Mama: Worcester Warriors back row signs new one-year deal

Marco Mama has been with Worcester Warriors for five years

Worcester back row Marco Mama has signed a one-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old has made 62 appearances for Warriors since joining from Bristol in the summer of 2015.

The Zimbabwe-born forward recovered from a leg injury that almost ended his career 12 months ago.

He needed four operations in 10 days to save his right leg after suffering compartment syndrome against Gloucester in April 2019.

Mama has also come through a recurrence of the injury after being hurt against Exeter in November.

"I've always enjoyed my time with Warriors and feel that I have been well accepted by the fans," he said.

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Marco is a great athlete and a terrific rugby player, who has made an invaluable contribution to the Warriors' cause over a number of years.

"I thoroughly enjoy working with Marco and look forward to us continuing to do so as we seek to move the club forward."