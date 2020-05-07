Saracens: Five players apologise following lockdown breach

Alex Goode and Billy Vunipola were reportedly among the group photographed having coffee together

A group of Saracens players have apologised after breaking the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

England's Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode and Nick Isiekwe, Scotland back Sean Maitland and prop Josh Ibuanokpe were reportedly spotted in St Albans.

The Premiership season is currently suspended because of the pandemic.

"Management has spoken to the players involved, all of whom accept that they made an error in judgement," said a Saracens statement.

"The club has reminded these players as well as the whole Saracens squad of their responsibilities to themselves and the community around them and we are confident that this will not happen again."

Although the Premiership season has yet to be concluded, reigning champions Saracens have already been relegated following a 70-point deduction for persistent breaches of salary cap regulations.

Their place in the top flight has been awarded to runaway Championship leaders Newcastle Falcons, despite their season being ended prematurely.

Vunipola's season has been punctuated by injuries, which forced him to miss all of England's Six Nations campaign so far.

The tournament has yet to be concluded because the final round of fixtures in March had to be postponed because of coronavirus.