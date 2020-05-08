Gary Street: Harlequins Women seek new coach after switch to academy role

By Sara Orchard

BBC Sport

Gary Street
Gary Street has helped Quins Women to two Premier 15s finals along with co-coach Karen Findlay

Harlequins Women's co-head coach Gary Street is taking on a new role with the club to lead the Quins Academy.

Street, alongside co-head coach Karen Findlay, has led Harlequins Women to two Tyrrells Premier 15s finals.

Findlay will remain as forwards coach as the club look to recruit a new head coach for the women's side before the start of the next season.

Street led England's Red Roses to victory in the 2014 Rugby World Cup before joining Quins.

