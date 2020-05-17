Ben Franks: New Zealand World Cup winner to join Scarlets coaching staff

Ben Franks (right) won the 2015 World Cup with New Zealand, alongside brother Owen

Two-time World Cup winner Ben Franks is set to become part of the new-look Scarlets coaching staff.

Head coach Brad Mooar and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham are leaving the region.

Defence coach Glenn Delaney is stepping up to take the main role from Mooar while Franks will become part of his backroom staff.

Academy and Wales Under-20s forwards coach Richard Kelly is in line to be given a role with the Scarlets pack.

Franks announced in February that he is to retire from professional rugby at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Northampton front-rower won 47 caps for New Zealand, helping the All Blacks lift consecutive World Cups in 2011 and 2015 alongside younger brother Owen.

Franks is one of 21 players to have lifted the World Cup on two occasions.

The 36-year-old won two Super Rugby titles with Crusaders and has since played in England for Northampton and London Irish, where he played under Delaney.

Franks is expected to be employed as a scrummaging specialist at Parc y Scarlets.

Kelly has been head coach at Welsh Premiership side Carmarthen Quins and in charge of the Scarlets 'A' side that competed in the Celtic Cup.

The Scarlets players leaving the region are Hadleigh Parkes, Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby.

All the departures are occurring before any training resumes.

Centres Tyler Morgan and Jonny Williams have been linked with moves from Dragons and Newcastle, while Tonga back-rower Sione Kalamafoni is also expected to arrive at Scarlets from Leicester.