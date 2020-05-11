Leicester Tigers: Andrea Pinchen replaces Simon Cohen as chief executive

Simon Cohen was appointe

Simon Cohen's eight-year stint as Leicester Tigers chief executive has come to an end, with chief operating officer Andrea Pinchen replacing him.

Cohen became CEO in 2012, one year before their last Premiership title.

The switch continues the raft of recent changes, with Geordan Murphy moving to director of rugby and Steve Borthwick coming in as head coach on 1 July.

Cohen's departure was "in the context of the challenges presented by Covid-19", said chairman Peter Tom.

"Simon has served Tigers for 15 years, playing a vital role in the professionalisation of the club's activities on and off the field," he added.

Leicester are 11th in the Premiership table, the same position they finished last season.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's Tigers commentator Chris Egerton

This is potentially the most significant sign of change at Welford Road this summer.

While his period as chief executive preceded the club's last Premiership title in 2013, Cohen's experience in salary cap management and hard-nosed style have been seen as assets within Welford Road.

He has often carried the can for decisions taken higher up and has become a lightning rod for criticism of the Tigers' decline since 2013 - even though he has been at Welford Road since 2005. He even suffered death threats last season.

But, in recent years, a convoluted management structure has developed above coaching level and a hire-them, fire-them culture has developed towards coaches and players.

It's something Leicester - and Cohen - have wanted to move away from and his departure represents the cleanest break of all, as they attempt to climb the table once more.