Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh head coach open to extended stay

Richard Cockerill is open to extending his stay at Edinburgh as he feels he is only "halfway" into "a great project".

The former Leicester Tigers and Toulon coach joined the Murrayfield club in 2017 and is contracted until next year.

Before rugby was suspended because of coronavirus, Edinburgh had reached the top of Pro14 Conference B and the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

"I'm happy here because we're moving in the right direction," 49-year-old Cockerill told the Pro14 website.

"It's been a great project for me, I feel like I'm only halfway through it.

"I'm contracted to 2021 and I'd like to see myself here for a couple years after that, that'll be six years and then we'll see. I've not craved or looked to go somewhere else."