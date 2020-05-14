Rugby has a chance to improve calendar, says WRU chairman Gareth Davies

As well as being WRU chairman, former British and Irish Lion Gareth Davies is part of World Rugby's executive committee

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies says World Rugby has a chance to put together an improved global calendar as it discusses the future of the game after coronavirus.

A working group is looking at short-term and medium-term fixture schedules.

Davies says the "divide" between hemispheres and club-versus-country conflicts will have to be tackled.

But he says there is an opportunity to put something in place which "actually makes sense".

Professional rugby is on hold around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, with only New Zealand having put forward plans to return with a mini-Super Rugby tournament of its five franchises, starting on 13 June behind closed doors.

Despite the long-standing power struggles within the sport, Davies is hopeful the enforced break will allow time to plan a more coherent structure than the one currently in place.

Rugby's decision-makers will have to address a disjointed European winter season split into blocks of club and international tournaments, while north-south Tests in July and November come at the end of long seasons for one of the sides involved.

"(The World Rugby working group) are looking further afield in terms of the future global calendar, now that we have some sort of blank canvas," said former Wales fly-half Davies, who is on the World Rugby executive committee.

"If they can get to a position where, for example, we can get the international matches agreed which then hopefully releases a considerable chunk of time blocks for the domestic league to take place.

"The main blockages we've got in the game (are) the global calendar trying to get people playing at the same time, internationals and clubs, and the northern and southern hemisphere divide.

"Supporters are very often disregarded, so it's an opportunity to put something in place which actually makes sense."

World Rugby also has pressing concerns over how to allocate dates when matches are allowed to resume in Europe.

The five-nation Pro14 has six government jurisdictions to deal with in terms of guidance on when to resume training and playing.

The Pro14, like England's Gallagher Premiership, the French Top 14 and European tournament organisers are all keen to finish their 2019-20 campaigns.

In addition national unions may want to schedule extra Tests in October.

"Global discussions are going ahead, the people leading those at World Rugby are very cognisant of the domestic leagues, the club games in England, France and wider afield, and in Wales where it affects the Pro14," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"In Wales, we're directly in partnership with our regions in the Professional Rugby Board so it's not really an issue for us."

The Pro14's remaining group matches are likely to be limited to a couple of derby weekends, if anything, before whatever knockout stages are possible.

"Pro14 are very keen to finish the season obviously, but we've been at the beck and call of all governments' policies in terms of taking part and the wider question of travel," Davies added.