World Rugby confirms global summer rugby tours are off
-
- From the section Rugby Union
World Rugby has confirmed that the summer's tours have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With many countries restricting people's movements and some borders closed or under strict controls, the move is not unexpected.
Wales were due to tour Japan and New Zealand while England have long been resigned to not going to Japan.
Scotland were due in South Africa and New Zealand with Ireland heading to Australia.
More to follow.