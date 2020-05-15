Johan Ackermann: Gloucester head coach leaves to join Red Hurricanes

Johan Ackermann joined Gloucester from Super Rugby side the Lions

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann is leaving to take charge of Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

The 49-year-old South African, who has been at Kingsholm since the start of the 2017-18 season, will begin his new Japan Top League job in July.

Gloucester are ninth in the Premiership pending a re-start of the season, which was halted in March by coronavirus.

"Working with such a fantastic group of players and coaches has been a great experience," Ackermann said,

"Being head coach of Gloucester Rugby has been a tremendous privilege for me, and I have loved every minute of it.

"Gloucester Rugby fans are a truly unique group, and I will always cherish the memories I have of being at Kingsholm."

Ackermann, whose son Ruan plays for the Cherry and Whites, led them to the European Challenge Cup final in his first season, but they lost in heartbreaking fashion when a last-minute penalty gave Cardiff Blues a 31-30 win.

Gloucester also played in the Champions Cup in two successive seasons under Ackermann.

"While I'm sorry to see Johan leave Gloucester Rugby, I fully understand his reasons for doing so," sid director of rugby David Humphreys.

"Johan approached Martin and me to say that he had received a number of coaching opportunities which, for personal reasons, he would like to consider and we agreed to his request.

"In his three years at Gloucester, Johan transformed the way we play the game and his "play to inspire" philosophy will leave a lasting impact from his time at the club."