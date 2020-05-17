Justin Marshall backs Warren Gatland over Lions tour to South Africa

The Lions have beaten Australia and drawn with New Zealand with Warren Gatland in charge

Former New Zealand scrum-half Justin Marshall says critics of Warren Gatland coaching the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa are wrong.

Gatland took over Chiefs in New Zealand when his 12-year stint as Wales coach ended after the 2019 World Cup.

He will take a break from that role to coach the Lions on their next tour.

"There was a lot of negativity obviously with him, again, going to be going away and coaching the Lions as well," said Marshall.

"This whole mindset is if he'll take away a lot of what we know and give it to the Lions and that'll then snap on to England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and they'll learn about the way we play.

"And so my answer to that was, 'haven't they already learnt that they are already catching us?'

"Wouldn't it be a good thing that we actually learn from them? And maybe rather than thinking negatively, Warren Gatland can actually offer us something,"

The Lions are open to the possibility of their tour dates being rearranged because of the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the sport.

Gatland took breaks from coaching Wales to guide the Lions to victory over Australia in 2013 and a series draw with New Zealand four years later.

No matter when it happens, Marshall told the Scrum V Podcast Gatland's role in the next tour is a worry for some of his compatriots.

"He's been great and I'm not sure whether you're aware before he came back - you probably don't see a lot of our media - but I was very pro-Warren coming back.

"I wouldn't say it was 50-50; I would say it was around the 60-40 or 70-30 maybe max of them coming back."

Marshall won 81 All Blacks caps before his career took in Leeds, Ospreys, Montpellier and Saracens, eventually returning to New Zealand in 2010.

He added: "We've always thought we're the best, we're the All Blacks... it's an arrogance and a mindset that needs to change. I learned that when I came to the UK.

"If I had come to the UK when I was 22 or 23 and I had then gone back to New Zealand I think I would have been a better player.

"It shows to me that you can learn and our way is not necessarily the end of the line. It is work in progress."

*Listen to the full interview with Justin Marshall on the Scrum V podcast, available here on demand.