Tyler Morgan: Scarlets complete signing of Wales centre

Tyler Morgan became the first uncapped player to sign a national dual contract in 2014

Scarlets have completed the signing of Wales centre Tyler Morgan from Dragons.

Morgan has played five Tests for Wales, with the last of his caps coming against Tonga in November 2018, but has seen his career stall through injury in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old will be available for Scarlets selection from 1 July.

"I am looking forward to getting started, it is a fresh start for me," said Morgan.

He will link up with his new team-mates when training is allowed to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Morgan, who won his fifth Welsh cap after being diagnosed with type-one diabetes in early 2018, will help fill the void left by Hadleigh Parkes, who has left Scarlets and is set to link up with Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan.

"It is a new challenge for me, there are some great players at the Scarlets and I think the style of rugby the side play will suit my game," added Morgan.

"I have spoken to Dai Flanagan who I know from when I was playing with Newport. He is a quality coach and I'm excited to be working with him again and the rest of the coaching team.

"I'd also like to thank the Dragons for giving me the opportunity in professional rugby and wish them all the success in the future."

Scarlets are also in line to recruit Wales-qualified centre Jonny Williams from Newcastle, while Tonga back-rower Sione Kalamafoni is expected to arrive from Leicester.

Scarlets players leaving the region are Parkes, Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby.

Two-time World Cup winner Ben Franks will become scrum coach as part of the new-look Scarlets backroom staff.

Head coach Brad Mooar and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham are leaving the region.

Defence coach Glenn Delaney is stepping up to take the main role from Mooar.

Academy and Wales Under-20s forwards coach Richard Kelly takes on the same role for the Scarlets senior side.

On Morgan's arrival, head coach Delaney said: "He is an exciting talent and his potential has been there for all to see since he first burst onto the scene in Wales.

"He will add to the midfield options we already have at the club and we look forward to welcoming him into the group when we do get back together."