Myles Edwards: Wasps sign lock from French side Oyonnax

Wasps are fifth in the Premiership table, two points off the play-off places

Wasps have brought in forward Myles Edwards from French club Oyonnax, their second signing for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old lock, from Birmingham, was part of the Worcester Warriors academy before moving to France.

He has spent four years across the English Channel, first with La Rochelle, then Aurillac and in the 2019-29 season with Pro D2 Oyonnax.

Edwards said: "The chance to play for such a prestigious club as Wasps is one I couldn't turn down."

Edwards, who did not start playing rugby until the age of 12, follows Worcester half-back/centre Ryan Mills to the Ricoh Arena as Wasps' second confirmed summer signing.

But he is the first signing made since the confirmation of Lee Blackett as head coach on 9 April.

"Myles is a hungry young athlete," said Blackett, "with a huge amount of potential."

Wasps were fifth in the Premiership table when the 2019-20 season was suspended in mid-March. The French rugby season was called off on 6 May.