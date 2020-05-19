Marcus Watson: Wasps wing signs extended contract with Premiership club

Marcus Watson in action for Wasps
Wasps' Marcus Watson won an Olympic silver medal with Team GB in rugby sevens at Rio 2016

Wasps wing Marcus Watson has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

Watson, the older brother of England and Bath back Anthony, joined Wasps from Newcastle prior to the 2017-18 season and has also played for London Irish and Saracens.

The 28-year-old has scored 18 tries in 45 appearances in his three seasons with the Coventry-based side,

Head coach Lee Blackett said Watson's style of play "fits in perfectly" with the way they want to play.

"His ability to beat a defender and finish tries off is unquestioned, but Marcus has also worked really hard on other aspects of his game to become a more all-round player," Blackett told the club website.

"He is already a regular in the side and the exciting thing is there is still more to come."

Wasps have not disclosed the exact length of Watson's new deal.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured