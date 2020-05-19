Welsh Rugby: Ex-Scarlets and Blues lock Welch makes Plymouth move
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former Scarlets and Cardiff Blues lock Damian Welch has landed his first head coach role with Plymouth Albion RFC.
Welch, 37, has signed a two-year deal with the English National League One club after retiring
He earned a European Challenge Cup medal with the Blues in 2018, having returned to Wales after five years with Exeter Chiefs.
Welch also played semi-pro club rugby with Pontypridd, Cardiff, Cross Keys and Merthyr.