Welsh Rugby: Norwegian businesswoman joins Welsh PRB

Marianne Økland, 57, is a director of shipping firms Nordic American Offshore and Scorpio Tankers as well as the touring Penguins rugby club.

Norwegian businesswoman Marianne Økland has been named as an independent director on Wales' Professional Rugby Board [PRB].

She joins the Welsh Rugby Union's [WRU] Martyn Phillips and Steve Phillips and representatives of the four professional regions.

The PRB board was set up in late 2018 to streamline the running of the professional game in Wales.

The PRB board is headed by Amanda Blanc who is an independent chair.