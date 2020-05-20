Tyler Bleyendaal: Munster fly-half retires aged 29 following medical advice

Bleyendaal last played for Munster in November

Munster fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal has retired from rugby with immediate effect following medical advice.

The New Zealand native has called time on his career because of a neck injury, having last played in November.

Bleyendaal joined Munster in 2015 and qualified to play for Ireland under the residency rule three years later, although he did not receive any international caps.

The 29-year-old made 62 appearances for the province, scoring 377 points.

"It has been very tough to be honest, to admit the fact that I'm retiring from rugby," he told the club website.

"But the decision is out of my hands now, it's a medical decision, and it's the right decision. It doesn't make it any easier because rugby is a massive part of my life, but I do know that I gave it absolutely everything."

Having impressed in his first two seasons Bleyendaal, capped by New Zealand at under-20 level, was nominated for European player of the year in 2016-17 while he received Munster's player of the year award.

However, his persistent neck injury, on which he had surgery in December 2018, kept him out of action for large parts of recent seasons.