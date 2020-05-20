Nathan Earle: Harlequins wing signs contract extension

Nathan Earle is recovering from a knee ligament injury

Wing Nathan Earle has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension at Premiership side Harlequins.

Earle, 25, joined from Saracens in 2018 and scored 11 tries in 23 games before suffering a knee injury in April 2019.

Earle, who has been in the England set up, has been in rehabilitation since.

"I'm thrilled to be able to extend my time at The Stoop," Earle said. "I felt like I was playing some of my best rugby before picking up a knee injury at the end of my first season."

He added: "I'm still rehabilitating at the moment, but I'm excited to get back out there and pull on the jersey again.

"Gussy [boss Paul Gustard] has given me a real sense of confidence to go out there and play my game. I'm itching to get back out on the field."