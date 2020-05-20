Glasgow Warriors: Callum Gibbins to leave at end of season

Callum Gibbins has scored 11 tries for Glasgow in three seasons

Co-captain Callum Gibbins has been called the "perfect Warrior" after it was confirmed he will be leaving Glasgow when the season ends.

Flanker Gibbins, 31, has spent three seasons at Scotstoun since arriving from Hurricanes in his native New Zealand and made 46 appearances.

He has scored 13 tries in that time and led Glasgow in last year's Pro14 final.

"Callum has had a massive impact and leaves a lasting impression," said head coach Dave Rennie.

"A high-quality man, he is hugely respected by peers and staff alike. Cully would hate me saying this but he has been the perfect Warrior and an outstanding role model."