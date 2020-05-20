Martyn Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for late summer rugby return

WRU chief Martyn Phillips (R) appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales coach in 2019

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips believes a return of rugby in late summer would be a good outcome amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby has been suspended since March and the sport is expected to resume playing at elite level later than football.

Welsh regions could return to training in July with matches starting in late August.

"If I had to predict today, that would be a good prediction," said Phillips.

"The thing we have learned is that this time next week it could look very different.

"We do look like we are getting on an improving trend now in society. There's a point at which the players have to get back out there because the longer they are away from the game, the harder the return.

"I guess we'd all like to see some sport as well, but it would have to be done safely and correctly."

Sport is a devolved issue in Wales, with the WRU abiding by the Welsh government guidelines.

"It is slightly different (in England) at the moment, but by the time rugby may go back, hopefully things will be more aligned," said Phillips.

"There seems to be a week or two lag between Wales and England (on easing restrictions), my assumption would be that that'll line up more closely as the weeks go on.

"We have been in pretty regular dialogue with the Welsh government. Prav (Mathema), our head of medical, is very accomplished and has been helping World Rugby extensively.

"He's been in dialogue with the Welsh government so we are working our way through that.

"Where we have got to is rugby is probably going to come back later than other sports, so we will have the benefit of learning.

"Football in particular looks like it is potentially going to get back ahead of others. We have got our return to play protocols pretty good now on the professional side but have to carry on working with the Welsh government and the players.

"If I had to forecast, you would like to think we could maybe get some games towards the end of the summer."

Phillips says the "suggestion" from players and conditioning coaches in Wales is that squads will need between six and eight weeks to prepare for a "safe return" to matches.

"What we don't want is people coming back too early, getting injured and putting themselves out for the season," he added.

"So no firm date, but most of the work is done now in terms of preparation so should we get a green light, we'd know what we'd want to do to get back to training."

Wales' summer tour to Japan and New Zealand has been postponed with negotiations ongoing over whether it will be rescheduled later in the year.

Wayne Pivac's side are also due to play Scotland in a rearranged 2020 Six Nations match in Cardiff and host New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Fiji in the autumn series in November.

Pro14 bosses are also trying to revive the 2019-20 season with a late August start target.

"I'd like to think in the next two or three weeks we'd get some sort of decision on the domestic side, the Pro14 side of things, and it'll take a bit longer on the internationals," said Phillips.

"It'll be into the early summer, maybe July, where you might start to get a feel on what border restrictions and quarantine arrangements might be.

"The autumn series and summer tour rearrangement is that little bit too far out to predict. We are running a range of scenarios. The preferred scenario is we go ahead with the games as planned.

"That may or may not be in front of crowds. We will learn a lot in the next month in particular as other sports go back."

Phillips says there has been no confirmation of rugby making short-term law changes due to coronavirus given the physical nature of the sport.

Whenever fans return to rugby, venues are considering asking supporters to wear face masks.

"We are just building our knowledge of what might be required and how you deal with large crowds," said Phillips.

"They (masks) are just one of a number of measures. Once other sports start go back we'll see how things settle down and we will be on the safe side of caution.

"By the time we get to play in front of crowds there will be more than enough case studies for us to learn from."

Phillips says the financial situation remains challenging after previously admitting the WRU would lose £50m of revenue if the autumn internationals and 2021 Six Nations home matches could not be staged.

"It was clear early on this year was going to be difficult, so we've had time to plan," said Phillips.

"We've done everything we can but our current assumption is we'll get some games in the autumn and if that happens, I'd like to think we'll come out of it fairly intact. If it runs on longer than that, we'll have to come up with a different plan."