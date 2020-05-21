Jack Willlis: Wasps flanker extends deal with Premiership club

Jack Willis represented England at Under-20 level but has yet to win a senior cap

Wasps back-row forward Jack Willis has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old flanker has scored 11 tries in 54 appearances since making his senior debut in November 2016.

"It was great seeing Jack get back to playing this season after having a serious injury," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told the club website.

"He has been one of our top performers this year and there is still more to come from him."

Willis was named in England's squad for the tour of South Africa in the summer of 2018, but he missed out after suffering a serious knee injury which kept him out of action for 10 months.

The Ricoh Arena side, who are fifth in the Premiership table, have not disclosed the length of Willis' new deal.

The 2019-20 campaign is currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.