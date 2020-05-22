Jimmy Gopperth: Veteran Wasps back signs new deal with Premiership club

Jimmy Gopperth joined Wasps in 2015

Wasps centre Jimmy Gopperth has penned a new deal with the Premiership, just a month short of his 37th birthday.

The veteran New Zealander, who signed for Wasps from Leinster in 2015, is now signed up for a sixth season with the Coventry club.

Wasps were Gopperth's second Premiership side after initially leaving New Zealand for Newcastle Falcons in 2009.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be involved with Wasps," he said.

"The last five years have been so enjoyable and I feel this team is building towards being really successful - I want to be part of that. I feel I've got a lot more to give."

After a poor start to the delayed 2019-20 season following the World Cup, which resulted in the departure of director of rugby Dai Young, Wasps had improved to fifth under his replacement Lee Blackett by the time the season was suspended in mid-March.

Gopperth, fully fit again after missing most of the 2018-19 campaign with a serious knee injury, played a big part in that upsurge in form.

"Jimmy has backed up outstanding performances week in week out so far this year," said Blackett. "He is showing no signs of being ready to finish any time soon.

"He is one of the most positive guys you will ever meet. His enthusiasm is infectious."

He is the eighth Wasps player to extend his contract with the club over the last few week, following the lead of backs Marcus Watson, Rob Miller and forwards Jack Willis, Thomas Young, Tom West, Sam Wolstenholme and Biyi Alo.