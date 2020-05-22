IRFU: Lack of international fixtures in 2020 would see union lose up to 20m euro

There has been no rugby played in Ireland since the beginning of March

The Irish Rugby Football Union is facing a loss of up to 20m euro if no more international rugby is played in 2020.

Chief Executive Philip Browne revealed on Friday that the IRFU's cash reserves would be exhausted within a matter of months and warned that the club game "will take a generation to get back on its feet" without financial assistance from the government.

It is hoped that the professional game in Ireland will resume in August.

Ireland's 2020 Six Nations campaign was suspended with two games, against Italy and France, left to play.

Unions hope for the fixtures will be completed in October or November, possibly alongside other games scheduled for the autumn international series.

If the games go ahead behind closed doors, the IRFU still expect to lose between 10-15m euro this year.

Furthermore, a cancellation of next year's competition could result in the body losing 30m euro.

Ireland's Six Nations campaign was suspended after three games

Chief Executive Browne called on the government to provide more financial support for sport as the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland begin to slowly emerge from their lockdowns.

Full contact sports are among the last things to return under government roadmaps, adding to the industry's financial concerns.

"We have hit a revenue cliff, there is no revenue coming into the provinces," admitted Browne, who added that the grassroots level is largely funded through the professional game.

"What we have to do is get back to competitive, revenue-generating matches as soon as we can."