John Jeffrey: Former Scotland forward appointed interim chairman of Scottish Rugby

Jeffrey (left) played 40 times for Scotland

Former Scotland international and British and Irish Lion John Jeffrey has been appointed as interim chairman of Scottish Rugby.

Jeffrey played 40 times for Scotland as a back-row forward, and toured with the Lions in 1989 to Australia.

He replaces Colin Grassie, who was due to end his tenure 10 months early in August.

"Our sport faces significant challenges just now," Jeffrey said.

"I hope I can put my experience to good use for the benefit of Scottish Rugby and the whole rugby community in Scotland."

Jeffrey, who is also now a non-executive and independent director on Scottish Rugby's board, is also the chairman of the Six Nations council having been elected to serve a three-year term in 2019.