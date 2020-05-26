Women's Premier 15s: Tyrrells to end sponsorship of league

Saracens started the season as back-to-back Premier 15s champions and led the league by two points when the season was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic

Top flight women's rugby in England is without a title sponsor after Tyrrells announced it is ending its sponsorship of the Premier 15s in August.

The Rugby Football Union said it is "actively exploring new partners" to replace Tyrrells.

The sponsorship was announced as a three-year deal when the league was relaunched in 2017 but the crisp brand have chosen not to renew.

The season was declared null and void in March because of the coronavirus.

Details of when the new season will start have yet to be announced.

The value of the deal between Tyrrells and the RFU was never disclosed but the company did benefit from being the exclusive supplier to Twickenham Stadium.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief commercial officer for England Rugby, said he remained "confident the title sponsorship of the England Women's Premier 15s game will be an attractive proposition."

The league has seen significant growth in its first three seasons with viewing figures of the 2019 Premier 15s final double those of 2018 and the stadium attendance up by 27%.

Until a new sponsor is found there will be further concerns that women's sport is being harder hit by the coronavirus pandemic than their male counterparts.