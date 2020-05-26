Jonah Holmes: Dragons sign Wales wing after Leicester release

Jonah Holmes made his Wales debut against Tonga in November 2018

Dragons have signed Wales international wing Jonah Holmes following his release from Leicester Tigers.

The 27-year-old scored 24 tries in three seasons with Tigers and has earned three Wales caps to date.

Holmes would have been ineligible to play for Wales had he agreed a new contract in England, but this long-term contract with Dragons makes him available for selection by Wayne Pivac.

"I'm pleased to finalise the move and can't wait to start," said Holmes.

"My focus is now totally on Dragons, getting integrated into the squad as soon as possible and trying to get my name on that first team sheet.

"I also have aspirations to be part of the Wales set-up going forward, (to) be in the next squad, so the support of the national coaching team throughout this process has been great."

Dean Ryan, director of Dragons Rugby, said: "Jonah is a top-class international who is excited to make the move to Wales and join Dragons.

"Jonah has big ambitions, in both the domestic and international arena, and we are pleased that he believes that Dragons is the right fit for him to be able to achieve those goals."

The Pro14 hopes to return to play on 22 August with a series of behind-closed-doors matches, with the 2020-21 campaign starting in October.