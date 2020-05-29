Brad Mooar: New All Blacks coach hopes for early Wales reunion

Media playback is not supported on this device Brad Mooar on his emotional Scarlets farewell

Departing Scarlets coach Brad Mooar says facing Wales with New Zealand later this year would mean a poignant reunion.

Mooar is joining New Zealand as attack coach and Wales were due to be his first opponents with the All Blacks.

Wales are looking to rearrange their trip to New Zealand after two July Tests were postponed, while the Kiwis are due in Cardiff in November.

"It would be huge to face Wales first up," said Mooar.

"It is pretty fluid and hopefully we will have some Test matches. Ideally the world can open up again at some point and we can be back over here.

"It would be awesome and a huge privilege to be playing against Wales at the Principality, against some old mates, and it would be a hell of a game with two very good sides."

The Mooar family are about to embark on a 17-day journey to get back to their native Christchurch, which will involve flying from London to Auckland via Doha and Sydney, followed by a two-week quarantine period in a hotel.

Mooar is travelling with departing Scarlets and Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes, who is moving to Japan later this year to join Panasonic Wild Knights.

Brad Mooar replaced Wayne Pivac as Scarlets head coach at the start of the 2019-20 season

"He would have thought long and hard about that decision," said Mooar.

"He has had six years here and he is finishing his career here after being a Pro12 winner, captaining the region, (he) played more than 100 games and won the Grand Slam with Wales."

Mooar will go straight into a job he accepted in December 2019, cutting short his Scarlets adventure in the process.

New Zealand's Super Rugby mini-series begins on 13 June after the government confirmed it would lower its coronavirus alert level from Thursday.

New Zealand is the first major rugby nation to announce a restart to competition during the pandemic.

The country's five Super Rugby teams - Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders - will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend in the 'Super Rugby Aotearoa' tournament.

"It is still surreal and about to get really real," said Mooar.

"I think it will hit home more once we get back to New Zealand and there will be some rugby to watch.

"It is a huge privilege and very humbling. You don't chase that role, you just chip away and if an opportunity comes to you, then you look at it.

"(Head coach) Ian Foster has been outstanding, the coaching and management group are excellent and there are some exciting players.

"It will be good to get back on the grass at some point with the whistle in hand."

Glenn Delaney (left) was defence coach in Brad Mooar's Scarlets backroom team

Mooar will be replaced at Scarlets as head coach by fellow New Zealander Glenn Delaney, who has been promoted from his defence coach position.

As the region prepare for a resumption of the 2019-20 season in late August, Mooar has not stayed on until the end of the season.

"Once we had more clarity that any re-assembling would be pushed back, it became clear it was going to be under next year's group," Mooar explained.

"Contracts generally end in June and start in July and we just moved on that.

"It was the right thing and having Glenn here has been excellent. He is a top man and has been critical in what we have done in the past few months.

"He has been an outstanding lieutenant and is excited about stepping up. He is detailed and highly intelligent and will lead very well, so the continuity will be clear."