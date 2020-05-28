Neath Rugby Club plan for new stadium at historic Gnoll site

Ospreys hosted Leinster in a Pro14 match at Neath's historic home ground, the Gnoll, in February

Neath Rugby Club are planning a new 10,000-capacity stadium to replace their 149-year-old home, the Gnoll.

The redevelopment would see the existing adjacent cricket ground replaced by training facilities, a rugby centre of excellence and five-a-side football pitches.

Neath, one of Wales' oldest and most successful clubs, have played at the Gnoll since they were founded in 1871.

The stadium has also hosted Ospreys matches in recent seasons.

Neath have struggled financially of late, surviving a winding-up order in February last year after being declared insolvent.

That came after the club's future was thrown into doubt following the collapse of then-owner Mike Cuddy's construction business, the Cuddy Group, in July 2018.

Now Neath hope to build towards a brighter future, starting with the potential renovation of their historic home ground.

Neath Rugby Limited have commissioned Garnett Netherwood Architects "to produce a feasibility study for a new 10,000-capacity stadium and the redevelopment of the existing Neath cricket ground to accommodate a new rugby centre of excellence and training facilities".

A statement on the Garnett Netherwood website read: "The commission aimed to identify the potential of the overall site with a view to stimulating further debate and wider consultation.

"Neath Rugby Club has historically been a major part of Neath's heritage and culture and the history of the club can be traced back to 1871 with the Gnoll being their home ground since the very beginning. The Gnoll also houses Neath Cricket Club who were set up in the 1840s.

"The main emphasis of this study focused on creating a 10,000-plus spectator stadium to allow for the future expansion of the rugby and associated clubs.

"In addition to the increased capacity the study also investigated how the Gnoll's important location adjacent to Neath town centre can be maximised to create important amenities for the community whilst also proposing additional retail/commercial opportunities to help create a financially viable proposal."

Neath were leading lights in Welsh club rugby in the late 1980s, giving close matches to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

They were winners of the Welsh Premier Division in the first full season of professional rugby in 1996.

The club were co-founders of the Neath-Swansea Ospreys regional side in 2003 and also won five Welsh semi-pro titles in six years before financial problems and a dispute with the Ospreys saw them relegated to the Championship.

Neath were fifth in the table when the season came to an early end because of coronavirus, and hosted two Pro14 games in 2019-20 after repairing their links with the Ospreys.