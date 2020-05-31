Petrus du Plessis on NHS return: Glasgow Warriors prop 'didn't want to sit at home'

Petrus du Plessis signed a two-year contract as player-coach in June

Glasgow Warriors' Petrus du Plessis says he "wouldn't have been happy to just sit at home" after returning to the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The player-coach, 38, registered as a respiratory physiotherapist during rugby's suspension - a decade on from leaving the health service.

The South African has been working in neurology in Ayrshire.

"It all comes back to you, all the stuff that you learned at university," Du Plessis told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I didn't do it because I want to be called a hero. I wanted to do it to help the NHS. I was sitting at home and I've got a set of skills in physiotherapy. I wouldn't be happy to just sit at home during this time.

"I'm really glad I came back to the NHS, it's been brilliant joining up with the team. I work with a fantastic team."