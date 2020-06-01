Tom Lindsay: Bristol Bears hooker to retire at end of contract

Tom Lindsay joined Bristol in the summer of 2018

Bristol Bears hooker Tom Lindsay is to retire from rugby union at the end of his contract with the Premiership club after a 16-year professional career.

The 32-year-old joined Bristol from Bedford in the summer of 2018.

After leaving Saracens' academy, Lindsay played 129 times for Wasps before joining Gloucester in 2015.

The former England Saxons forward played three times in the Premiership for Bristol, who were third in the table when the season was suspended.

"We congratulate Tom on his career - he established himself as a Premiership performer from a young age and we were all impressed by the impact he had at Bedford too, which was why I brought him to Bristol," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

Lindsay, who has spent time coaching Bristol's women's team, added: "It feels like the right time for me to step away from playing professionally and pursue my ambitions to move into coaching.

"I've absolutely loved working with Bears Women and hopefully that can continue, while I'm also exploring other opportunities too.

"It has been a privilege to represent Wasps, Gloucester, Bedford and Bristol during my career and I'm grateful to my team-mates, the staff and the supporters who have made it such a special experience throughout."