Some clubs may never recover from Covid-19 crisis - former Ulster head coach Neil Doak

Neil Doak joined the Ulster coaching team following his retirement in 2005 and became head coach in 2014

Former Ulster head coach Neil Doak fears some rugby clubs may never recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

The outgoing Worcester Warriors backs coach also warned that players' wages could be "dramatically slashed" as a result of the pandemic.

Doak, who will manage All-Ireland League club Belfast Harlequins next season, told Sportsound Extra Time that "potentially some teams may disappear".

"Salary caps and team budgets could be dramatically slashed," he said.

"And the high earnings some of the players are on now - they may find a significant drop in things.

"Ultimately, I think what everyone's trying to do is cut their cloth accordingly and try and make sure the sport survives through this, and potentially comes out a better product in the end.

"Travel is going to be massively affected, especially for the Pro14, while in the Premiership they're quite lucky being in one country.

"But this is going to have a huge financial effect moving forward and, if it continues to the end of the year, potentially some teams may disappear."

Doak was also an international cricketer

The restart date for the Premiership looks set to be pushed back from late July to August, with nine rounds still to play with semi-finals and a final potentially played in October.

The Pro14 hopes to return to play on 22 August, with a series of behind-closed-doors matches.

"No matter what they do the fixtures are going to be congregated together and it is going to be tough on players," Doak added.

"Saracens are going down from the Premiership so, bar the financial side of things, there is no real urgency to get it finished, but I understand it's difficult when you do not have crowds and gates.

"Once it gets back up and running, the money that clubs are looking to bring in may not be at the level they are hoping for, but obviously TV and broadcasting is absolutely paramount to rugby getting back on its feet again.

"I think it would be nice to give people an outlet and a bit of enjoyment, but obviously not to the detriment to anyone's health."

Schools' Cup dream shattered for Doak's sons

Nathan Doak was due to play in the Schools' Cup final for Wallace against Royal School Armagh

Doak's two sons, Nathan and Cameron, were dreaming of playing alongside each other in a Ulster Schools' Cup final for Wallace High School, who have never been crowned champions.

Nathan, 18, kicked seven points in their semi-final win over Methodist College to set up a final against Royal School Armagh in March, which never happened.

It was a bittersweet few weeks for Nathan, who subsequently earned an Ulster Academy contract.

"It was really tough to take," said the scrum-half.

"To be able to play in the same team as my younger brother was a dream come true. It was my best year of rugby and I loved playing with him.

"Obviously Wallace have never won it and sometimes you just think 'what if?' and it would have been a dream come true, but playing for Ulster is what you live for, and I'm excited to be making the step up."

Doak remembers as a young boy catching balls for Ruan Pienaar, Paddy Jackson and Ian Humphreys at kicking practice while his father was part of the coaching team.

Neil Doak, who was also an international cricketer, was the province's attack coach from 2008 to 2017 while also serving as head coach during the 2014-2015 season.

"When it was half term we used to stand behind the posts and kick the ball back to those guys," recalls Nathan.

"Obviously my dad knows a lot about the game and he has helped me loads along the way. He was at Ulster for 22 years - that's what I want to try and do as well. I'm very proud to call him my dad.

"It'll be exciting for everyone when rugby gets back and I'm hoping to enjoy a career in professional sport. If you can do what you love for a living it's the best thing.

"I just want to see how far I can go and hopefully that is to the top."

Hear more from Neil and Ethan Doak on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Radio Ulster and online at 18:05 BST on Monday, 1 June.