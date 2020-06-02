Willie Anderson: Ulster and Ireland great announces coaching retirement

Willie Anderson won 27 Ireland caps between 1984 and 1990

Willie Anderson has announced he will retire from his role with the Ulster Rugby Academy at the end of June.

The former Ireland captain has been a forwards specialist coach for both the Academy and Ulster A team since July 2016.

Anderson, 65, won 27 caps for Ireland and previously coached with Scotland, Leinster and London Irish.

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said Anderson has made an "immeasurable contribution" to rugby as a player and coach.

Pertie added: "It is without doubt that Willie's legacy and influence will be felt for many years to come at Ulster Rugby.

"It is certain that Willie will remain in close contact with us as a club, and we look forward to seeing the seeds of talent which he has planted come to fruition in the years ahead.

"On behalf of all of Ulster Rugby, we wish Willie a happy and healthy retirement, and say thank you to him for his outstanding contribution to Ulster and the game of rugby."

Anderson had extensive coaching experience in the school and club game in Ulster, having taken on roles with Grosvenor Grammar School, Sullivan Upper School, Rainey Old Boys RFC and Dungannon RFC.

"As a native Ulster man, I have always been intensely passionate about my province's rugby," said Anderson.

"It has been an honour to be able to give something back to rugby in Ulster during my final years of coaching."