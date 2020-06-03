Martyn Phillips: Welsh Rugby Union chief urges cautious playing return

WRU chief Martyn Phillips (R) appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales coach in 2019

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips has urged caution in setting a return to play timetable following the coronavirus pandemic.

While football is due to return in the UK from mid June, Welsh rugby regions are not planning to return to action until late August at the earliest.

"We will not be the first sport back," said Phillips.

"Welsh rugby has a watching brief but this is a positive position to be in as we develop returning to play plans."

Football's Premier League is set to return from 17 June, with the Championship following on 20 June.

"Football is probably the closest sport to our own, with its pervasive popularity at a community level and a professional tier which is its driving force, and will be an extremely useful yardstick," said Phillips.

"We have a huge opportunity to learn in detail about how to create a safe environment for players, virus testing, hygiene and sanitation, matchday logistics, venue management, travel to and from games and general safety for all."

The WRU has set up a return to rugby working group to determine guidelines to regions and clubs about when they can train and play again.

The regions are preparing to return to training on 29 June or 6 July, with the Pro14 hoping to come back from 22 August - which would include an opening couple of weekends of Welsh derbies.

The Welsh government cleared professional sportspeople in Wales to resume training on 21 May.

English Premiership and Championship clubs have this week been told they can resume training on a non-contact, socially-distanced basis.

Ireland rugby authorities have already provided guidance to their clubs and provinces when they can return, with different health and safety measures in place.

New Zealand's Super Rugby mini-series will begin on 13 June, while the community game will be back in action seven days later.

"We will watch and learn and we will be in a better position because of the opportunity to do this," said Phillips.

"The Pro14 competition has stated its desire to return in late August.

"We have not named a date or set any fixtures in stone in Wales because we are of course closely aligned to Welsh government advice and mindful that conditions must be right.

"When conditions are right our current watching brief will stand us in good stead."

Community limitations

In contrast, the WRU has reiterated community clubs cannot return to squad training because of Welsh government restrictions, with no date set for when the new club season will begin.

The WRU has stressed that from Monday 1 June, all players, coaches and referees will be able to train outdoors with members of their household and one other household, within five miles of their home.

All indoor club facilities and club-owned rugby pitches remain closed in line with government guidance, while organised rugby activity is suspended.

"We are acutely aware the timeline for the return of community rugby will run a different course," said Phillips.

"We all desperately want the current health crisis to be over and for rugby to return throughout the country.

"Our current message to community clubs is community rugby remains suspended until further notice, but work on fitness and preparation can continue locally whilst following regulations.

"As Welsh government guidelines change so will our advice to clubs but, for now, patience and observing other sports and nations at more advanced stages of planned returns to action is required."