New Zealand Super Rugby event to have 'red card replacements'

The Sunwolves Semisi Masirewa is sent off during last year's Super Rugby tournament

Red-carded players can be replaced 20 minutes after their dismissal in New Zealand's new Super Rugby tournament.

The country's five Super Rugby teams will play a domestic mini-series from 13 June after getting approval to restart the sport behind closed doors.

"Paying rugby fans, players and coaches want to see a fair contest," said New Zealand Rugby's head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

"Replacing a player after 20 minutes strikes the right balance."

If teams are level at full-time, 10 minutes of 'golden point' extra time will follow with the first score decisive.

New Zealand Rugby has also tightened rules around the breakdown, requiring both ball-carriers to play the ball and tacklers to roll away quicker.

Teams playing in the mini-series will use chartered planes to travel on match days and players will be checked daily for coronavirus symptoms.

Last week, World Rugby introduced a series of optional adaptations to laws designed to reduce the threat of coronavirus transmission in the sport.