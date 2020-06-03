James Hook: Wales and Ospreys back confirms rugby retirement

James Hook played 81 times for Wales and toured with the 2009 British and Irish Lions in South Africa

Wales and Ospreys back James Hook has confirmed his playing retirement.

The 34-year-old announced in January 2020 he was finishing at the end of the season, but the coronavirus pandemic denied him a chance of a farewell game.

"Last week officially marked the end of my Ospreys playing contract and with it my rugby playing career," Hook wrote on Instagram.

"I was hoping to finish off with a few more appearances but, for obvious reasons, I wasn't able to do that."

Hook scored 352 points in 81 Tests for Wales between 2006 and 2015. He was part of two Grand Slams and three Six Nations-winning sides, and played in three World Cups.

He also toured with the 2009 British and Irish Lions to South Africa.

There were club stints at Perpignan and Gloucester but his significant success - including two league titles - came at Ospreys, where he started and finished his professional career having come through the ranks at Neath.

His post-retirement career options include becoming a children's author, while he has also been awarded a testimonial match.

"I'm in the process of sorting out my first step onto the ladder post-rugby, which, to be honest, I'm really excited about and this should be confirmed in the next couple of weeks," said Hook.

"I'll be staying in shape for my testimonial match which now looks likely to take place sometime during 2021. Thanks very much to everyone who has supported me through what has been an incredible journey."