Tyrone Green: Harlequins sign versatile back from Lions
Harlequins have signed back Tyrone Green from Super Rugby side Lions.
Green, 22, who can play at full-back or wing, will move to The Stoop next season on an undisclosed-length deal.
The South African was a key performer at fly-half in the Springboks’ under-20 junior world championship squad which reached the semi-finals in 2018.
"I’ve always wanted to make a move to England since I was young, and Harlequins is one club that’s appealed to me for quite a while now,” he said.