Tyrone Green: Harlequins sign versatile back from Lions

Tyrone Green said he had wanted to move to England since he was young

Harlequins have signed back Tyrone Green from Super Rugby side Lions.

Green, 22, who can play at full-back or wing, will move to The Stoop next season on an undisclosed-length deal.

The South African was a key performer at fly-half in the Springboks’ under-20 junior world championship squad which reached the semi-finals in 2018.

"I’ve always wanted to make a move to England since I was young, and Harlequins is one club that’s appealed to me for quite a while now,” he said.