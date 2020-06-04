Semi Kunatani: Harlequins’ Fiji back-row forward to join Castres

Semi Kunatani has played 13 Tests for Fiji

Harlequins loose forward Semi Kunatani is to return to France to join Top 14 side Castres after two years at The Stoop.

The 29-year-old Fiji back-row, who arrived from Toulouse in August 2018, scored three tries in 24 appearances.

"I've been honoured to play for a club as famous as Harlequins over the last two seasons," he said.

"It is a great source of pride to me to have worn the colours and be able to call myself a Harlequin."

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "I am pleased for Semi that he has found an opportunity to continue his career in France. Semi and Paul Lasike were the first two players I recruited at the Club, and I believe both have contributed significantly."

The 2019-20 Premiership season has been suspended since mid-March following the Covid-19 pandemic, but all French sport was brought to an end in early May - including the Top 14, which was abandoned with no winner and no relegation.

Castres were ninth, eight points clear of bottom side Stade Francais.

Quins stand seventh in the Premiership, seven points off the top four.