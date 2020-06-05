Michael Fatialofa: Injured Worcester forward to be allowed home after five months in hospital

Michael Fatialofa had only been on the Allianz Park pitch a minute after replacing fellow lock Graham Kitchener

Worcester Warriors forward Michael Fatialofa has been cleared to return home after five months in hospital following a serious neck injury.

It was feared the New Zealand-born flanker, 27, might never walk again after he suffered a broken bone in his neck against Saracens on 4 January.

But Fatialofa's wife, Tatiana, has confirmed he will be allowed home on Friday.

"My delightful husband is coming home," she posted on Twitter.

"There are no words that suffice how grateful Michael and I are for every person who has championed us. He wouldn't be coming home in this miraculous condition without your prayers, love and the support shown in various ways which will carry us through the next phase."

Fatialofa suffered the injury less than a minute after coming on against Saracens as a second-half replacement.

Worcester players gave a show of support for Fatialofa in their next game following his injury

After almost three weeks in intensive care in London, he was then transferred to the rehabilitation unit at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury

And, after taking his first steps, he was then walking unaided within 11 weeks of suffering the injury.

Fatialofa, who hopes to return to New Zealand by the end of the year, signed a two-year contract when he joined Warriors from Super Rugby side Wellington Hurricanes two summers ago.

That is about to expire but Warriors will be supporting the next stage in his recovery with a programme supervised by Ryan Kehoe, the club's Head of Medical.

He will have use of the facilities at Sixways, subject to the latest social distancing regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kehoe said: "Following a hand over from the rehabilitation team at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, we will look to continue to build on the amazing work they have done with Michael.

"His rehabilitation at this stage will focus on improving his general muscular strength, co-ordination and mobility."