Captain Siwan Lillicrap among six Wales players staying at Bristol Bears

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill has won 56 Wales caps

Six Wales women internationals have re-signed to play for Bristol Bears in 2020-21.

They include number eight Siwan Lillicrap, the current Wales captain.

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill, prop Caryl Thomas, scrum-half Keira Bevan, full-back Lauren Smyth and flanker Manon Johnes will also remain with Bristol.

"It's fantastic all six talented internationals have committed to the club ahead of the new season," Bristol Bears Women head coach Kim Oliver said.

Of the six, all but Thomas were in Wales' 2020 Six Nations squad.

Most of this Bristol contingent played regional rugby in Wales at the start of 2019-20.

The players then linked up with Bristol, who finished seventh in English rugby's 10-team Premier 15s table.

Oliver added: "While we didn't get to see this group in a Bears shirt as much as we would have liked last season, we know how much heart, talent and leadership this group possesses and the difference they can make to the club."