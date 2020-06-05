Police & WRU asked to investigate alleged racist and homophobic abuse

A Welsh rugby club has asked police to investigate alleged racist and homophobic comments made by players towards a teammate.

Pontarddulais RFC have also reported the "unacceptable" remarks made on social media to George Mbofana, to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The club said they "will co-operate fully with these investigations".

The west Wales club added the players concerned "have been suspended until the outcome of the investigation".

Pontarddulais, who play in Division Two West of the WRU national leagues, issued a statement that also read: "It is clear that we have work to do as a club.

"As club officials and management committee we know our initial reaction was flawed, now is not the time for defensiveness and we are sincerely sorry for causing any additional distress.

"Incidents and language of the sort we have seen here are ugly expressions of deeper prejudices and inequalities, and as a club who is proud of our role in our community it is clear to us that we have a role in tackling those underlying issues.

"We have a duty to our players and our community to make sure our club is a safe, welcoming place and over the next few days we will be seeking guidance from the WRU and others on how we can take meaningful action."

South Wales Police and the WRU have been asked to comment.