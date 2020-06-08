Ulster Rugby seek green light from NI Executive for training return

Ulster's last game in the Pro14 was on 22 February

Ulster have submitted plans to the Northern Ireland Executive for a phased return to training.

If accepted, Ulster hope their squad will be able to train together by the end of June.

Leinster, Munster and Connacht are operating under the Republic of Ireland's guidelines, which differ from those in Northern Ireland.

The IRFU plans for provinces to play a series of inter-provincial fixtures at the Aviva Stadium from 22 August.

With all professional rugby in Europe suspended since March, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said teams would need at least six weeks training before they are ready to play competitive matches.

Ulster have also outlined how the suspension of the season will affect season ticket holders, with the resumption of rugby likely to be behind closed doors.

Season ticket holders will be entitled to claim an account credit worth 20% of their season ticket value, with purchasers of tickets to individual matches able to claim a full refund.

Supporters who purchased Ulster's half-season ticket will be entitled to claim a 50% account credit, and all claims must be made to the club by 30 June.

Jonny Petrie, Ulster's CEO, said the club has to make "decisions which place the long-term interests of our supporters at the forefront".

A decision has been made not to offer a traditional season ticket for the 2020-21 season "due to the introduction of social distancing measures at sporting events for some time to come".

A club membership has been launched in its place, which will include priority access to tickets.