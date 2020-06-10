Wasps: Forwards Ashley Johnson and Charlie Matthews leave Premiership club

Ashley Johnson won three caps for South Africa, all of them in 2011

Forwards Ashley Johnson and Charlie Matthews have both left Premiership club Wasps.

Former South Africa hooker Johnson, 34, scored 42 tries in 198 appearances during eight years with the club.

Lock Matthews, 28, featured 28 times after joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2018.

"Ashley has to go down as one of the best signings in Wasps history," head coach Lee Blackett told the club website.

"He will be massively missed both on and off the field. He has been the ultimate team man in everything he has done."

Charlie Matthews was in England's squad at the 2011 Junior World Cup and played for the senior side against the Barbarians three years later

Matthews, who spent nine years at Quins before his switch to the Ricoh Arena, has agreed a deal to join Japanese side Kamaishi Seawaves.

"I have decided the time is right for my young family and I to take up an exciting opportunity to play in Japan," he said.

"It has been a pleasure working with such a great group of players and staff over the last two years."

No Premiership matches have taken place since 8 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs have been permitted to return to non-contact training.

Premiership Rugby hope to resume the 2019-20 season on 15 August.

Wasps are fifth in the table, two points off the top four, with nine games of the regular campaign remaining,