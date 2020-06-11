IRFU update return to play roadmap and hopes for September club rugby return

No rugby has been played in Ireland since early March

The IRFU is hopeful that the 2020-21 club rugby season will begin in September.

While not giving a specific date the governing body has added a fifth 'competition stage' to its return to action roadmap, stating that a minimum of five weeks contact training will be required before competition resumes.

Clubs have been told to expect games at the start of the season to remain local as part of plans to modify the season in accordance with concerns over travel, safety and expense.

All rugby activity in Ireland has been suspended since mid-March with sport almost entirely halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now with the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland moving out of lockdown, thoughts are turning to how sport can safely begin again.

Professional rugby will return before the amateur game, with Ireland's four provinces set to play a series of behind closed doors inter-provincial matches in Dublin at the end of August.

Last month the IRFU admitted that without a return to international action in 2020, they would stand to lose 20m euros which would have severe consequences to the club game.

However with the situation improving in recent weeks, hope that a return to play at all levels can be achieved has grown.

"It's important for rugby players to have competitive sport to look forward to and they deserve to know that our return to rugby guidelines are built around their welfare," said IRFU rugby committee chief Greg Barrett.

"We will provide further clarity on what the 2020-21 season will look like, but what we can say is that the first matches permitted will keep travel to a minimum.

"This should help with concerns around travel, but our hope is that this will also serve as an opportunity for the rugby community to support their clubs and help generate some much needed cash-flow."