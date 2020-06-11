Maggie Alphonsi: Ex-England captain hopes to become future RFU president

Maggie Alphonsi made 74 appearances for England

Maggie Alphonsi wants to become president of the Rugby Football Union, saying the sport "needs advocates" for people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

World Cup winner Alphonsi, 36, is the only black person on the RFU council, but has higher ambitions for her role in the game.

Alphonsi told women's rugby website Scrum Queens: "It isn't good enough, though I believe there is a genuine want from the game to change things. I want to be there to make that happen."

Alphonsi, who has been capped 74 times, added: "My goal is to be the president of the RFU.

"There has never been a woman in the role and certainly there has never been a black person. That is the level I think you have to get so people stop and listen.

"We need advocates in positions of influence to reach down and pull BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) people up."

The ex-England flanker, who is six months pregnant, was speaking after the death of George Floyd in the United States, which has sparked protests across the world.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.

"What has happened has been deeply upsetting and obviously it is disappointing that we are still dealing with racism and injustice on this scale," added Alphonsi.

"It has made me personally step back and think too. All going well, I am going to give birth to a mixed-race baby in three months' time.

"So with all of this going on, I have been asking myself how best I can help shape this little boy to understand the challenges and solutions around all of this."