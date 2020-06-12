Allen Clarke: Former Ulster assistant and Ospreys coach takes Dallas role

Allen Clarke officially left his Ospreys coaching role in late December

Former Ulster assistant and Ospreys coach Allen Clarke has been appointed head coach of new US Major League rugby club Dallas Jackals.

The new Dallas franchise was only unveiled last week.

"After an extensive search, we are proud to have attracted and secured a director of rugby of Allen's calibre," said a Dallas Jackals statement.

Clarke said he was "impressed with the club's vision and their plans for the development of rugby in the area".

The Ulster man parted company with Ospreys between in late December having not been in charge of team affairs since the end of November.

He joined the region as forwards coach in summer 2017 and became interim boss in January 2018 before taking the head coach on a permanent basis three months later.

The Dungannon native won eight caps for Ireland during his playing career which included stints at his native Ulster and Northampton.

He served as an Ulster assistant on a couple of occasions in addition to also having had academy roles at the province.

His coach career has also included a five-year stint as the IRFU's high performance manager.