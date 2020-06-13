Super Rugby returns in NZ with fans, hugs and handshakes

The match was a near sell-out at Dunedin's Forsyth-Barr Stadium

Rugby union returned in New Zealand on Saturday with fans, hugs and handshakes as Bryn Gatland scored a last-minute drop-goal winner for the Highlanders against his father Warren's Chiefs team.

About 20,000 supporters watched on in the near-capacity Forsyth Barr Stadium as the Highlanders beat the Chiefs 28-27 in a thrilling opener to the new Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

New Zealand's response to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in only 22 deaths, and no active cases in three weeks - meaning the social distancing measures enforced in Europe's returning football leagues were not needed in Dunedin, in New Zealand's far south.

The fans made noise throughout the game - no need for piped-in crowd noise here - tries were celebrated with embraces and there were handshakes before and after the game.

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland, the former Wales boss who will also take charge of the British and Irish Lions in South Africa next year, admitted beforehand that until recently he had thought that playing in front of fans was going to be a "long way off".

He explained that the plan had been to "charter planes to fly in and out on the day and play in front of empty stadiums, but New Zealand has done such a great job in eliminating this virus".

The usual Super Rugby tournament, which also featured teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, has been suspended because of the pandemic, so New Zealand's five teams are playing eight games each between themselves in this new event.

Highlanders twice went down to 14 men because of players being sent to the sin-bin

World Rugby has announced law changes but Super Rugby Aotearoa's changes have been for entertainment rather than health reasons.

Red-carded players can be replaced from the bench - by another player - 20 minutes after their dismissal.

And there will be a tie-breaking golden-point period if the scores are level after 80 minutes, with no draws. Neither of those measures were needed in the opening game.

The current breakdown laws are being applied more strictly by referees in this event too.

New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson thanked essential workers for their efforts in a speech before kick-off at a rowdy Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson spoke before the game

Gatland Jr won the game for the Highlanders in the dying seconds, a minute after Damian McKenzie thought his drop-kick had won the match for the Chiefs.

Ash Dixon and Sio Tomkinson tries had given the Highlanders a 15-6 lead before a converted Sean Wainui try and McKenzie penalty put the Chiefs ahead.

Highlanders' Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Chiefs' Anton Lienert-Brown then crossed before the late drop-kick drama.