Rob Buchanan: Harlequins hooker retires from rugby union aged 29

Rob Buchanan came through Harlequins' academy and made his debut in 2010

Harlequins hooker Rob Buchanan has retired from rugby union at the age of 29.

He spent all of his 10-year career with the Premiership club, helping them win the 2012-13 Anglo-Welsh Cup and 2011-12 Premiership title.

In recent years Buchanan has struggled with injuries, spending 18 months on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.

"Rob played with courage, physicality and had a real purpose in his actions," said Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"He will be missed by the team because of his quality as a player, but more importantly he will be missed by the group because of his presence and the most incredible booming and infectious laugh you will ever hear."

Hong Kong-born Buchanan made 123 appearances for Quins - including 81 games in the Premiership - and played a non-Test match for England on their tour of Argentina in 2013.

He will now work as operations manager of a meat supplier in Berkshire.

"I'd like to thank my family, friends, team-mates, all the staff, and of course the fans who have been by my side throughout my time at the club, I wouldn't have had such a special and amazing journey without all of you," Buchanan said.

"My time as a player at the club may have come to an end, but I will still be at games to cheer on the lads."