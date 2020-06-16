Northampton Saints: Andy Symons, Fraser Strachan and Devante Onojaife to leave

Andy Symons scored a try in Northampton's Champions Cup win over Benetton in January

Northampton Saints players Andy Symons, Fraser Strachan and Devante Onojaife are to leave at the end of June.

It is hoped the Premiership season can resume on 15 August but the trio will not have their deals extended to play any further part in the campaign.

Lock Ben Glynn will also leave Franklin's Gardens on 30 June, when his loan deal from Ospreys expires.

Saints say Symons, 28, will "pursue an opportunity in France", while fellow centre Strachan, 21, has joined Ealing.

Former Leicester and Worcester man Symons signed from Gloucester in 2018 and scored three tries in 14 appearances this season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Strachan played four first-team games, while flanker Onojaife made six senior appearances for Chris Boyd's side.