Scottish Rugby gives out £400,000 to 82 clubs

Clubs could apply for a grant of up to £5,000

Eighty-two clubs have been given a total of £400,000 from Scottish Rugby's hardship fund to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The SRU had set aside £500,000 to help clubs pay for running costs after domestic rugby was suspended on 15 March.

The remaining £100,000 has been "ring-fenced" to support future projects.

Clubs could apply for up to £5,000 of funding, with higher claims considered in exceptional circumstances.

"I am pleased that each applicant club will receive direct financial assistance to help where they need it most so that when rugby does resume, they are well placed to become community hubs once more," said Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.